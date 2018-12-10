‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Boosts ‘Saturday Night Live’s Ratings

Aquaman star Jason Momoa‘s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live seems to have made a bit of a splash.

According to Deadline, this week’s Momoa-hosted SNL episode averaged a 4.3 Live+same day household rating in metered markets, as well as a 1.7 18-49 rating in markets with local people meters. The serves as an uptick from the previous episode of the show, which was hosted by Claire Foy and scored a 4.1 and a 1.5 in the ratings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Momoa’s episode is now tied for the second-highest episode of the season, with previous episodes hosted by Jonah Hill and Steve Carrell also earning a 1.7 rating. The highest-rated episode of the season was the premiere, which featured Adam Driver and Kanye West and scored a 2.3 in that market.

Fans of Momoa had several reasons to tune into SNL, as the DCEU actor showed off his comedic chops in several different ways. Not only did Momoa perform the opening monologue barefoot and in pink pants, but he also parodied Aquaman‘s lack of theme song, and reprised his role as Khal Drogo in a Game of Thrones-themed sketch.

Next, general audiences can see Momoa reprise his DCEU role again in Aquaman, a solo adventure that is poised to be a hit with fans.

“I’m a big fan too. So, you just geek out,” Momoa told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “I can’t believe I’m running through, y’know, six thousand people with a trident over my head barefoot, I mean- check that off the f*****’ bucket list. [laughs] No one else is ever gonna do that again. I take those moments like that and there’s gonna be a great moment-my character really hasn’t gotten to the point of where he’s the king yet, so it’s really fun to see all of his quirkiness and his screw-ups and his jaded here-and-there and he’s gonna learn so much before he actually does become the king, we haven’t got there yet. It’s gonna be fun to see him as a king and really take that on, y’know.”

What did you think of Momoa’s SNL episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st.