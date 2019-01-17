‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Wants Lobo in the Sequel

With Aquaman officially joining the billion-dollar club at the worldwide box office, fans are already beginning to speculate about where a hypothetical sequel will go — and it sounds like Jason Momoa has some unique places in mind.

In a recent interview with BadTaste.it, Momoa was asked which other DC character he’d like to see appear in the sequel. While Momoa previously suggested The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), his latest answer was a bit more unexpected.

“Lobo.” Momoa answered with a laugh. “Yeah, a villain.”

There is, of course, a bit of irony to that, seeing as Momoa himself was associated with Lobo when he was first rumored to enter the DC Extended Universe.

“I couldn’t even be more random for Aquaman, you know, with the blonde hair,” Momoa said in a convention appearance back in 2014. “I don’t even know where that comes from, it’s like me being… uh… Robin or something. Who pulls that out? I see that on the Internet and I’m like, ‘Aquaman? A guy like… Lobo I could see.’”

Of course, there is the question of exactly how the Czarnian would narratively make his way into a second Aquaman movie, but nothing feels off-limits with the rather out-of-the-box character. But in the meantime, Lobo is poised to make his official live-action debut sometime this year, when Emmett J. Scanlan plays him on Krypton.

Even if Lobo doesn’t factor into Aquaman‘s sequel, it sounds like Momoa has some ideas in mind of where it could go.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said of a hypothetical sequel in an interview last year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” director James Wan added. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.