‘Aquaman’ Actor Trolls Report on New Device Allowing Humans to Breathe Underwater

DC’s Aquaman has long been the butt of many a superhero joke, which means that Warner Bros. and James Wan’s Aquaman movie has a long history of a mockery to overcome. Well, sometimes the best defense against comedy is comedy – namely, by not taking yourself too seriously.

Case in point: Aquaman star Patrick Wilson had some fun on Twitter recently, addressing a report on CNN while in character as his Aquaman character, the imperial Prince Orm (aka The Ocean Master):

Some of us do not need any device. 🔱 //t.co/AVEDqi2WRV — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 15, 2018



After that little bit of humor got a big reaction from fans, Wilson’s Aquaman co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (aka “Black Manta”) got in on the fun, as well:

Yeah, and some of us do! What’s your point!!? 🖕🏾 //t.co/QBzkwmT2Vm — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) August 15, 2018



Ah yes, the surface dweller with the bulbous equipment speaks. //t.co/FajrEwUB1m — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 15, 2018

Aquaman’s entire mythos about Atlantis, and how its people function and “breathe” underwater, has already been the subject of much online debate. As always, what is frivolously acceptable in comic books doesn’t translate so easily to the movie screen. Viewers have already become fixated on the mechanics of how many bubbles should/shouldn’t be generated by people speaking and/or breathing underwater – a topic that will no doubt create a lot of ‘weekend scientists’ after audiences have had a chance to see Aquaman in theaters.

Of course, this is a comic book movie about an undersea society of humanoids and sea monsters – so some suspension of disbelief is required, whereas adherence to real-life physics isn’t much of one. That’s all to say: let’s have some with this, m’kay?

