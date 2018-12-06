‘Aquaman’: New Ocean Master TV Spot Released

Patrick Wilson will be bringing Arthur Curry’s brother Orm to life in Aquaman, and a new TV spot and photo give us a closer look at the powerful villain.

Orm is the half-brother of Aquaman but also goes by the title Ocean Master, and in the new TV spot, Arthur explains that for the longest time he wanted to be like his older brother. Knowing how unhinged Orm turned out to be, that desire has gone away, and he’ll have to face Orm head on for the safety of the surface world.

Orm is ready to fight for what he wants though, telling Arthur “You are not going to win this. A war is coming to the surface whether you like it or not.” From the looks of things, Aquaman isn’t just going to lie down and let him do it, and we can’t wait to see the two battle on the big screen.

You can see the full footage above as well as a new photo of Orm in action.

As for why Orm is so hateful of the surface world, it isn’t something that has happened overnight, and director James Wan breaks it down a bit.

“It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” Wan said to Yahoo! “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.