‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Suicide Squad’ at Worldwide Box Office

Aquaman has surpassed the Oscar-winning DC Comics film Suicide Squad at the box office.

Suicide Squad released in 2016 and concluded its run at the box office with $746.8 million worldwide. After just 10 days at the box office, Aquaman has already earned $748.8 million globally.

Aquaman has been bolstered by strong returns in China, where the film received a rare extended release. Aquaman had the biggest opening day and biggest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros. film in the region. It made more in China in its first three days, $93 million, than Wonder Woman made during its entire time in Chinese theaters.

Domestically, Aquaman has been on top of the box office for two weeks. This weekend it is expected to bring in another $51.5 million haul, raising its domestic box office total to $188 million.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis who finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater realm when his brother stokes the fires of war between Atlantis and the surface.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and follows Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.