‘Aquaman’: Ocean Master Fight Clip Released

Warner Bros. has revealed a new clip from Aquaman showing a duel between Aquaman and his brother, Ocean Master.

In the clip, Arthur Curry fights his half-brother, Orm. Arthur wields the trident of his and Orm’s mother. Orm wields the trident of his father.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis who finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater realm when his brother stokes the fires of war between Atlantis and the surface.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Patrick Wilson, who plays Orm, previously said of his character. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived.”

The film is directed by James Wan and follows Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.