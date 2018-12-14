‘Aquaman’s Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

More than a few DC fans are getting a chance to check out Aquaman and that has led to a positive first Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The film doesn’t open fully in theaters until later this month, but from early screenings it seems to be landing more favorable than not, hitting an initial Rotten Tomatoes score of 78%. The film currently has 46 reviews, and the want to see percentage stands at 97%. The 78% will fluctuate of course once more people see it, but at 78% it stands at a Fresh rating.

Recently the film won out in Rotten Tomatoes’ poll for which film fans are most excited to see from competition like Mary Poppins, Bumblebee, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Aquaman took the top spot in the poll with 10,107 votes, becoming the #1 pick across Rotten Tomatoes’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. That’s an impressive total, especially when you consider the next nearest competitor was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with 1,183 votes.

In comparison to other films, DC’s Wonder Woman currently sits at the top of WB’s offerings with a 93% Fresh rating and an 88% audience score, while Aquaman sits right behind it with 79%. Man of Steel is next with a 56% Tomatometer rating and a 75% audience score, while Justice League comes in behind that at 40% and 75% respectively.

Next is Suicide Squad with 27% on the Tomatometer but a much higher 60% audience score, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has the same giant gap, with a 27% and an audience score of 63%.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.