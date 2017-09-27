Armie Hammer Reacts To Art Of Himself As ’Green Lantern' And 'Shazam'

It doesn't look like the Armie Hammer saga is finished yet. Over the last year, grassroots efforts and rumors have pushed the actor to become a top contender for a DCEU role. Netizens have lobbied for Hammer to either suit up as the Green Lantern or Shazam, and one interview just put the star face-to-face with fan art of himself as the DC icons.

During a recent interview with MTV, Hammer spoke with Josh Horowitz about his new film Call Me By Your Name. The actor, who was joined by co-star Timothee Chalamet, opened up about what kind of projects he is interested in taking these days. So, when Horowitz brought up fan art of Hammer as Green Lantern, the actor got real shy.

"Oh, yeah - Oh, no. I don't want to see that," the actor said before an image of him as Shazam was shown.

"I feel like that's something Freddy Mercury would wear," Hammer said of the the costume. "I think that whoever did that did a very fantastic job with it."

When the actor was asked if he'd be interested in a superhero role like Green Lantern, Hammer stressed he was open to anything at this point.

"Josh, I'm a complete whore," Hammer said. "I will work with anybody, for anything. Like, if you have a job for me, I'll take it."

Over the last year, Hammer stirred up DCEU fans as he trolled them about his DCEU ambitions. The star, along with Henry Cavill, shared some teaser-friendly social media posts about Hammer taking up the role. However, in recent months, the actor has stressed he's not been contacted by Warner Bros. or DC Films about the projects.

"No, no one's called me," Hammer told ET Canada. "No one's called me. No, nothing."

Hammer may not be in contact with Warner Bros., but it is hard to think the actor isn't on the studio's radar. After all, the social media frenzy surrounding the actor has been intense. Cavill seems to support the idea of Hammer's casting, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has backed the actor. The Black Adam actor has said he thinks Hammer would be a perfect Shazam, so here's to hoping the DCEU hopeful gets a call from Warner Bros. soon.

