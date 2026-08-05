Wolverine Would Make a Better DC Hero, and These 5 Reasons Are Hard to Argue Against

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does and that’s sell comics. Over the years, the ol’Canucklehead has grown into something that no one ever expected. He is one of the most popular characters in comics; he’s reached a level of popularity that is usually reserved for legends like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Spider-Man. Many Marvel fans are of the opinion that he is part of Marvel’s Trinity, along with Spidey and Hulk, and in a lot of ways he is the perfect Marvel character. Logan is one of the most complex characters ever and it’s honestly kind of hard to see him anywhere but Marvel Comics.

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However, that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t fit better anywhere else. In fact, I would say that Wolverine would actually make a better DC character than Marvel. He’s so very different from every other major DC Comics heroes, but that would be a part of the charm. Seeing how he deals with the DC Multiverse would be amazing. Wolverine would be better in the DC Multiverse and these five reasons are impossible to argue against.

5) Superman and Wolverine Would Be Gold Together

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Superman is DC’s greatest hero and I would make an argument that he’s the greatest hero. Clark Kent was raised to see the good in everyone, which is why seeing him and Wolverine together would be gold. Supes would definitely have a problem with Logan killing but he would see the good inside of him and make it his mission to bring that out. As far as it goes, Wolvie meeting Superman would be fun, because he would definitely sass the Big Blue Boy Scout, but their relationship would grown and change. I think the best example of this is Logan and Captain America; they once were at each other’s throats over their differing methods, but grew to have an amazing relationship. Seeing Supes tut tut at Logan killing and how their relationship evolves over time would be so worth it. Imagine Superman and Batman’s friendship over the years, and dial it up to a thousand and that’s how Logan and Kal-El would go together.

4) His Moral Quandaries Would Be Different

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has been reinvented numerous times over the years, with the character going through a lot of changes. Once upon a time, he was the mouthy, violent loner, but he’s since become the ultimate team player, a hero that everyone respects despite his often brutal methods. He’s had to come to terms with his past as a killer and it’s led to some of the coolest stories of all time. However, a big part of what has molded him is the Marvel Universe. Things are different there; the heroes are willing to accept actions from their fellows that push the boundaries of what a hero should be. Logan has been molded by the Marvel Universe, so it would be interesting to see how his moral development as a hero would go in the DC Multiverse. The morality of the heroes and what they’re willing to accept is different at DC Comics, and this would cause Logan to grow in new directions.

3) He’d Add an Edge to Any Team He’s On

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Wolverine came to prominence because of the X-Men, a team where he fit in perfectly. Logan is a man constantly looking for a family; what are the X-Men other than a found family? The trials and tribulations of the X-Men have molded him and he’s been able to use that to grow into one of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. One of the best parts about having Wolvie on your team is that he brings an edge to things that few others heroes can, both because of his adamantium claws and his attitude. As great as DC teams can be, they don’t really have any edge. Even Batman doesn’t really bring a lot of edge. However, imagine Wolverine on the Justice League; he would give the team the kind of edge that they wouldn’t otherwise have. Wolverine is an amazing team player and DC’s teams could use the kind of edge that he brings to them.

2) His Ferocity

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Wolverine is the most ferocious superhero of them all and that started in the beginning. Logan’s first appearance saw him jumping into battle with the Hulk and Wendigo, tearing into them like he was on their level. That’s Wolverine in a nut shell; he’s the definition of fierce, a hero who will jump headfirst into fight against even the most dangerous foes (perfect example – Infinity Gauntlet #4, when he jumped at Thanos with the Gauntlet and stabbed him in the chest). DC has a lot of different heroes, but there’s a certain ferocity missing from the superhero community of the DC Multiverse. Sure, there are devoted heroes that will fight against any odds, but calling them ferocious isn’t exactly correct. DC could use a hero like Wolverine, a fierce beast of a man who has devoted himself to fighting evil. He’d be a unique character in the DC Multiverse, a hero unlike any of the others, and that would be worth the price of admission there alone.

1) The Way He Would Interact With DC Characters

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The DC superhero community is one of the most amazing in comics. There’s just something about the way they fit together that makes it so much fun to read DC books. There are a lot of different heroes with different MOs, and this has made their interactions supremely entertaining. Now, imagine putting Wolverine in the DC Multiverse. We’ve already talked about how great it would be to see Wolverine and Superman together, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Wolvie fought in WWII, which means at DC, he would know the members of the Justice Society and I want more than anything to see him interact with them (he’d love Wildcat and Hawkman, would sass Alan Scott like he was Cyclops, him and Jay would clash before becoming friends in a Nightcrawler way, and he’d have a crush on Hippolyta). He’s worked for the government, so imagine him and Waller. Batman and Wolverine is money; their differing MOs would give readers some compelling drama. There are so many perfect interactions and they would be amazing to see.