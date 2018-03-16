‘Arrow’: Oliver and Diggle Face a New Challenge in “Brothers in Arms” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Brothers in Arms”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

While the episode’s synopsis is fairly vague, it sounds like the installment will put Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey) in some sort of predicament, which requires Oliver to make a “daring” decision.

There’s no telling exactly what that will entail, but considering all of the balls that are currently in the air – the ongoing threat of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), the various infighting between the factions of Team Arrow, and the after-effects of Dig’s brief stint as the Green Arrow – it will be interesting to see how things play out.

The synopsis also confirms an interesting piece of information about Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) — that he will receive a new love interest. After Curtis broke things off from his husband Paul last season, it sounds like he will be happy to get back out there, even if this particular love interest apparently isn’t a fan of vigilantes.

“I, for one, think it’ll be great to see him get in the field in a different way, to get out there and date, and just, you know, take life one day at a time, you know, club, or just something,” Kellum told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But just go out there, have some fun, and live life for himself and, you know, try to find some happiness. Even though he doesn’t need anyone to make him happy, but, he can find someone to complement his happiness and, you know, I think you’ll definitely see touches of that throughout the season.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Brothers in Arms” below.

OLIVER MAKES A DARING MOVE THAT COULD COST HIM EVERYTHING — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) face their biggest challenge yet. Curtis (Echo Kellum) is disappointed to find out his new boyfriend has a firm anti-vigilante stance.

Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Jeane Wong (#617).

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c. “Brothers in Arms” will air on April 5th.