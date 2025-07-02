3 of the Disney Channel’s Best Original Movies Get New Versions on Disney+

Disney+ is about to add three of the Disney Channel’s best original movies, but with a twist that will make them even more appealing to young audiences. Over the last three decades, the Disney Channel has produced many fantastic original movies, including the likes of High School Musical, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, Camp Rock, and Halloweentown, among many others. Some of the highest-rated, however, have been developed more recently, and they’re hitting Disney+ with brand new versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zombies, Zombies 2, and Zombies 3 will soon be getting a Disney+ makeover, debuting with sing-along versions on the streaming platform. 2018’s Zombies was based on an unaired pilot for a series titled Zombies & Cheerleaders. The movie featured Meg Donnelly as human cheerleader Addison and Milo Mannheim as zombie football player Zed, who fall in love and struggle to integrate their two disparate friendship groups. It has been followed by two sequels, released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, all of which hit Disney+ on July 2, 2025, with new sing-along versions that will captivate young audiences and get viewers involved in the story themselves.

While the Zombies movies have been criticized for featuring very predictable and cheesy storylines – to be expected from Disney Channel Originals – they are also a great deal of fun. Zombies and its sequels explore the story through music and dance, akin to High School Musical, which will immerse young audiences completely in the story when they, too, get the chance to sing along on Disney+. With Zombies, the werewolf adventure in Zombies 2, and an alien invasion in Zombies 3 to enjoy, young fans will surely be delighted to sing along with these vibrant and energetic characters.

Back in February 2024, Deadline reported on the confirmation of Zombies 4, since subtitled, Dawn of the Vampires. The upcoming sequel will see Addison and Zed embark on a road trip after their first year of college and come face to face with vampires, after taking on werewolves and aliens in their previous adventures. It’s unclear whether Zombies 4 will quickly get a sing-along version on Disney+, like its predecessors, but it would be great to see the upcoming sequel join its family.

It’s still unclear when Zombies 4 will debut on the Disney Channel and Disney+, though with two years between the previous three instalments, the fourth is already overdue. It could be delivered before the end of this year, or perhaps in early 2026, continuing the popular Disney Channel franchise that has high ratings across the board. So far, the Zombies franchise has garnered a collective 253 million hours of viewing, which is seriously impressive for a Disney Channel Original, so hopefully the fourth instalment will continue this brilliant trend.

Are you excited to sing along to Disney’s Zombies movies? Let us know in the comments!