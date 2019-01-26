‘Arrow’ Producer Teases Major Character Debuting in Documentary Episode

In just a couple of weeks, Arrow will hit mark its milestone 150th episode with a special, documentary-style episode, but the unique episode won’t just be looking back at Oliver Queen’s time as the Green Arrow. The episode will move the plot forward as well, complete with the debut of a major character.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz recently told TV Line that the end of the upcoming 150th episode will see the introduction of a significant character — though who that is remains a mystery.

“Yes,” Schwartz said when asked if there were any major Season 7 characters viewers haven’t met yet. “And you will meet them at the end of [Episode] 12, our 150th episode.”

Given the wealth of characters that Arrow can explore, it is anyone’s guess who the mysterious significant character might be especially since one of the larger character reveals of the season occurred during the midseason premiere. Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) was revealed to fans in the final moments of Arrow‘s midseason finale as she visited Robert Queen’s grave, but she was properly introduced to fans — and Oliver (Stephen Amell,) who was especially stunned to realize that he had another sister as well as the fact that the Queen family secrets seem to have no limit.

The midseason premiere also revealed that Emiko has her own mission which serves as the explanation as to why she has been suiting up as Green Arrow herself. Her mother was mysteriously murdered prior to a fire in the apartment complex she and Emiko lived in. Emiko had tasked herself with tracking down everyone connected to the murder, but upon reaching the person she believed was the killer she discovered that that person themselves had been set up for the crime. She’s back to square one with her mission and it’s not impossible that the person responsible for Emiko’s mother’s death may be the significant character Schwartz is referring to.

As for the 150th episode — entitled “Emerald Archer” — the episode is set to be a faux-documentary narrated by Cheers and Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, dealing with the rise of vigilantes following the appearance of Oliver Queen as “The Hood” at the start of Arrow.

“When we knew our 150th episode was coming up, we obviously wanted to do something special,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “I know for our 100th episode that we were all very pleased with how that turned out and it felt so nostalgic and perfect, and so we knew we kind of had to try to one-up ourselves. The room came up with the brilliant idea to film it documentary-style, and it allowed us to use all of our favorite characters from past and present in this format, which was something that was really important to us because as you’re hitting such a milestone, you want to see those characters that made the series what it is.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Black Lightning. “Emerald Archer” will debut on February 4.