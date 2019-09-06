Arrow Season One Character Returning For Final Season

In its final season, Arrow will be bringing back a character who played a key role in Oliver Queen’s earliest days on the CW series. Yao Fei Gulong, the master archer introduced on Lian Yu will be making a comeback in the final episodes, with Byron Mann reprising the role.

Yao Fei was the master archer who mentored Stephen Amell‘s Oliver Queen while the two were trapped on an island. The two became good friends, with Oliver learning about Yao Fei’s earlier days which included serving as a Chinese army general and training under Talia al Ghul. Interestingly enough, the character was killed by Edward Fyers in the first season of Arrow, so his return to the CW series comes with a lot of questions.

Of course, Arrow is headed to a Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover which opens the doors for limitless possibilities and character appearances from alternate worlds and timelines. Also, given that Arrow is cruising through its final season, a trip down memory lane for Amell’s character which would satisfy the longtime audience might be given a sense of completion by revisiting old characters outside of said crossover.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.