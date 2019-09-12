Arrow EP Teases the Final Season’s New Intro

Arrow has seen some big changes over the last seven seasons. Oliver’s vigilante costume, the makeup of Team Arrow, even Oliver Queen himself has evolved as The CW series has played out. Those changes have also come in the form of the show’s intro which has similarly evolved over the years. It’s only fitting then that when Arrow returns in a few weeks for its eighth and final season that there’s one last new intro as fans say goodbye to the show that kicked of the Arrowverse.

In an interview with ET, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed that there will be a new introduction for Arrow‘s last season. The new introduction will be voiced, as have been most of Arrow‘s introductions, by series star Stephen Amell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, we will have a new one this season,” Schwartz said. “We had a new one last season and there will be a new one this year as well. It’s the last one.”

Fans already got a small taste of the different intro for Arrow during San Diego Comic-Con when the trailer for the upcoming season revealed an epic new logo. At the end of the Arrow Season 8 trailer, the screen cuts to the familiar appearance of an arrowhead coming onto the screen. Normally, that arrowhead arrives with the Arrow title soon behind it, but in the trailer the logo cycled through arrowheads from the first seven seasons with them coming together in a crown-like formation at the end before the series titled landed on it. While it’s possible that the series will get a different logo yet, the idea of it combined with a new intro further drive home that this really is the end for Arrow, even if Schwartz says it doesn’t quite feel real yet.

“It definitely feels like this is the right time for the series to end, but I feel like it’s not going to feel quite real until that last script of the finale comes out,” Schwartz said. “And then I feel like there’s going to be a lot of tears. I’m sure it’ll be the same thing on the last day of filming on set. That’s when it’s going to feel even more real, when we’re actually going through it.”

Arrow‘s final season begins Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you excited for Arrow‘s final season? Let us know in the comments below!