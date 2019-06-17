Arrow Final Season Premiere Date Announced by The CW

We now know when Arrow‘s swan song will officially begin. The CW recently announced their premiere dates for the fall 2019 season, which included the date and time for Arrow‘s eighth and final season premiere. As they revealed, the episode air on Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c.

This new season will place the show directly behind new episodes of The Flash, which is a little bittersweet, considering both shows’ foundation in The CW‘s “Arrowverse” of shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m excited that we’re going to be on after The Flash on Tuesday evenings, because I feel like that’s a pairing I’ve always wanted to have,” Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed in a social media video last month.

It’s unclear exactly what Arrow‘s ten-episode final season will bring, although last month’s season finale did drop a pretty significant hint. We now know that Oliver Queen (Amell) won’t be making it out of this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover alive, which puts an interesting cloud over these final episodes.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether ‘Arrow’ continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

The fact that this is the show’s final season was revealed earlier this year, to the complete surprise of fans.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

The synopsis for Arrow‘s final season can be found below.

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow‘s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

What do you think of Arrow‘s final season premiere date? Are you sad to see the show near its end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Arrow‘s final season will begin on Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.