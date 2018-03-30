‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Legends,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Black Lightning’ All Likely for Renewal on The CW

The CW looks set to potentially renew its entire lineup of DC Comics-inspired TV shows, meaning more episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning are likely on the horizon.

This week, Deadline released its annual report detailing where every network TV series stood in terms of potential renewal or cancellation heading into the final stretch of the spring TV season. When it comes to The CW‘s superhero-heavy slate, the report suggests that each of the shows based on DC Comics is a sure thing to come back next season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All four shows that take place in the connected Arrowverse (Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl) will likely be renewed. The majority of these programs have held solid ratings for the network this season, with the exception being Arrow‘s dip on Thursday nights. Legends has had a rough go of things lately, but it’s easy to attribute those struggles to its move to Monday nights.

Black Lightning, which debuted this spring to strong ratings following The Flash on Tuesday nights, is also a sure bet to get renewed for a second season. The series has received plenty of praise from both critics and fans for breaking the mold of the four Arrowverse shows and succeeding in creating a more grounded and thought-provoking superhero series.

In addition to its DC slate, The CW is also likely to renew several other returning shows. Supernatural, Riverdale, Jane the Virgin, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are all safe bets for new seasons in the fall. Dynasty, the reboot of the 1980s soap, is also likely heading for another installment.

The disappointing military drama Valor will probably be canceled after failing to receive a back order this season. Both iZombie and Life Sentence are apparently on the bubble between cancellation and renewal. The 100‘s fifth season has yet to premiere, so the future of the series is still up in the air.

Things are changing at The CW this fall, as the network is adding Sunday night programming to its lineup once again. This should mean good things for the renewal chances of current shows, but the network has also ordered more new pilots than ever before.

Which CW shows do you think will get renewed for the next season? Are you excited for another full slate of DC shows this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!