‘Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Teases Massive, Insane Season 6 Finale

In just a matter of days, Arrow fans will be treated to the show’s sixth season finale, and it sounds like it will be quite a doozy.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently got a chance to chat with Arrow star Katie Cassidy during last weekend’s Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville. When asked about the upcoming season six finale, “Life Sentence”, Cassidy hinted that it’s truly a spectacle.

“Oh gosh! I can’t tell you!” Cassidy exclaimed. “It’s all of the things. It’s all of the things, and then leaving you hanging. It’s huge. It’s massive. It’s insane. I don’t know how we shoot this show. I’ve been doing this for fifteen years, but I don’t know how we shoot a movie every 9 days.”

While a lot of the season finale is currently a mystery, it sounds like the fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) could take some interesting turns. For one thing, the finale will reportedly see the departure of Paul Blackthorne, who has played Quentin Lance since the show’s inception.

“I love Paul so much.” Cassidy explained. “He’s such an incredible actor and person. He and I got really close, I think he would probably say I was the closest one to him. So, he’s gone, but I mean…is he really gone?”

“It’s sad, it really is.” Cassidy continued. “It makes me sad because we all worked so hard for so long. It just kinda sucks when it’s like…He’s an OG. He was there from day one, I was there from day one, with Stephen, David, and Willa… Let’s hope that there’s a way to work him back in.”

And the finale will also include an appearance of Arrow alum and Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz, who Cassidy was excited to share a scene with again.

“She’s just a breath of fresh air.” Cassidy revealed. “She really is like a sister to me. She and I are living together next year. Yeah, it’s great. She’s awesome. I love working with her.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Life Sentence” below.

THE EPIC SEASON FINALE OF ARROW — With a new ally on his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) engages Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) in an epic final battle.

James Bamford directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air on May 17th.