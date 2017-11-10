‘Arrow’: Vigilante’s Identity Revealed in “Deathstroke Returns”

After plenty of anticipation, one of Arrow‘s biggest mysteries has just been solved.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Deathstroke Returns”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Team Arrow brought into the crosshairs of Vigilante, the masked villain who has been an enigma for Star City for over a year. Fans finally got to see the face behind the mask: Vincent Sobel, the presumed dead police detective and former boyfriend of Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy).

Arrow fans first met Vincent in “Second Chances”, which went into how Dinah got her metahuman powers. Dinah and Vincent were captured by criminal Sean Sonus, who shot Vincent just as the particle accelerator explosion hit Central City.

So, how will Team Arrow deal with this revelation? According to Harkavy, Dinah won’t take too long to keep the reveal a secret.

“I don’t think it’s really in her nature to keep it for long, but she’s going to keep it as long as she feels that she is protecting herself,” Harkavy told reporters at a recent set visit. “And I think the team to some extent, and she wants to figure out really what’s going on before she says anything certainly, so I hope not too long, but she’s going to take her time with it for a second.”

But in the process, the reveal will certainly affect Dinah, seeing as she began her vigilante tenure as a way of avenging Vincent’s death.

“Well, it’s definitely been a little bit of a glitch in her path,” Harkavy explained. “Because now, in a sense, not only is she dealing with her past, but she also has her own little secret that she has to decide whether she’s going to keep from the team. So it definitely throws a wrench in her life and game plan.”

But could that involve Dinah reaching out to Vincent again?

“I think so,” Harkavy revealed. “I think as she decides what she wants to do with him and about that, you know, she wants to feel it out, but she’s also very cautious, so it’s something that she cautiously wants to continue communication with him.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.