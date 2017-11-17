‘Arrow’: The Dragon’s Connection to Team Arrow Revealed in “Promises Kept”

Arrow introduced Ricardo Diaz, aka The Dragon, tonight and turns out the villain has a tie to Team Arrow.

Tonight’s episode saw Diggle struggle with his tremor and his increasing need for the drug that keeps them at bay allowing him to serve as Green Arrow. It also saw Diggle go to acquire more of the drug and in doing so revealed who he gets it from — none other than Ricardo Diaz, a man later revealed to be a criminal that Team Arrow has to take down.

Needing the drug Diaz makes in order to serve as Green Arrow puts Diggle in an awkward position and leads him to open up to his wife, Lyla, about it. Their conversation doesn’t go well and things get even more complicated when Diggle gives the team the address of Diaz’s production operations so they can raid it and take Diaz down. The raid doesn’t see the team capturing Diaz, but Diggle does have to watch as a significant supply of the drug he needs goes up in flames.

Diaz will present a new challenge for the team outside of the issues with Diggle. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously told ComicBook.com that Diaz is a reality-rooted villain who isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“You know, what I really like about our interpretation of Richard is, he’s very grounded,” Guggenheim said. “He’s not a flamboyant big bad, he doesn’t wear a costume, he really is a crime lord sort of in the Tobias Church model. For Tobias we only really saw him for about five episodes, so we were excited about the prospect of doing a cool, gritty crime lord, but for a longer period of time. We’ve never really done that on the show before, so it’s different.”

