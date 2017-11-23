‘Arrow’: Diggle Battles Addiction & Oliver Goes To Jail In New “Thanksgiving” Featurette

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for ‘Thanksgiving’, tonight’s seventh episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The episode will see Team Arrow struggling with a new threat, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is publicly arrested on suspicion of being the Green Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oliver is dealing with his own problems in City Hall, and he’s going to have some pretty significant fallout to deal with.” Executive producer Wendy Mericle says in the clip. “The FBI has done a pretty good job building their case. Who knows, you might see another trial for Oliver Queen in the future.”

Along the way, the team will still be processing the bombshell of John Diggle‘s (David Ramsey) health, with him coming clean about his experimental drug use in last week’s episode.

“Diggle comes back to the team at the end of 6×06, and admits that he’s been grappling with this drug that he has.” Mericle reveals. “So he’s now going clean, so to speak. We’re going to see Dig really have to confront his injury, and come to grips with the fact that he’s probably not fit to be in the field.”

And along the way, the show’s entire ensemble will be dealing with the threat of Cayden James (Michael Emerson), who has some sort of plan up his sleeve.

“Cayden James is going to be attacking the city, in a new and sort of inventive way that we haven’t seen before,” Mericle teased.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.