‘Arrow’s David Ramsey Shares First Set Photo From His Directing Debut

Arrow star David Ramsey will be stepping behind the camera for one of Season 7’s episodes, and now we know what that will look like.

Ramsey, who plays John Diggle on the long-running The CW series, recently took to Instagram to share the slate for his directoral debut, which will be the eleventh episode of the season. The photo also contained a heartfelt message, thanking the various people that have helped on his journey to direct.

With Ramsey’s episode not coming until after the midseason hiatus, there’s really no telling what the plot could be, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and the other former vigilantes of Star City attempt to fight Ricardo Diaz and the Longbow Hunters.

“The idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez, explained in a recent interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

The new season has also brought a change to Oliver and Diggle’s relationship, after the pair had a Captain America: Civil War-esque tussle last season.

“There’s a relationship that’s really formed.” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “These guys are bros again. He’s giving him updates about what’s happening in the world, of trying to catch and take down Diaz. So, over the past five months of the imprisonment of Oliver Queen, John Diggle’s been right there for him.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.