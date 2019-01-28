‘Arrow’: Black Siren Goes to Felicity for Help in New Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Past Sins”, the eleventh episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The clip sees Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) enlisting the help of Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). As Laurel explains, she has reason to believe that someone from Earth-2 – a man named Brett Collins – is now on Earth-1, and she needs Felicity to verify as much.

While it’s unclear exactly why Collins is on Earth-1, or why that would give Laurel pause, it sounds like the episode will feature more details about who she is — something that will further fuel those wanting to see her character redeemed.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

The episode is believed to feature a bit of insight into Laurel’s origins on Earth-2. something that fans have been curious to see for quite some time. Between that, and the first look at Black Canary in Birds of Prey dropping this morning, it’s pretty safe to say that today is a good day for Dinah Laurel Lance fans.

You can check out the synopsis for “Past Sins” below!

“DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS HIS FIRST EPISODE OF ARROW

The past comes back to haunt both Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy). Curtis (Echo Kellum) is upset when he discovers that Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) have restarted The Ghost Initiative with Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo), China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Kane Wolfman (guest star Liam Hall) and Carrie Cutter (guest star Amy Gumenick).

David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.