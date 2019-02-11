‘Arrow’: Oliver Takes Away William’s Pancakes In New “Star City Slayer” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Star City Slayer”, the thirteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The scene showcases an intense family breakfast between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and William Clayton (Jack Moore), as they discuss the fact that William has been expelled from boarding school. While it’s still not entirely clear how long it’s been since William was in boarding school – or what he’s been doing in the meantime – he and Oliver end up having an argument about taking responsibility for their actions.

Of course, there are a couple added layers to that conversation, seeing as William clearly still has negative emotions about Oliver’s time in prison. The pair’s father-son dynamic has evolved in some interesting ways over the years, something that Amell has been excited to bring to life.

“The thrust of our show for the first five years is me being the Green Arrow, and growing into what that means and trying to learn from my experiences.” Amell told reporters during a set visit in 2017. “And, here we are. I have given it up with a very clear conscious, for at least for the foreseeable future on the show. Some of my stuff with Jack this year has been some of my favorite stuff to play. [He’s a] really, really good actor.”

“They’ve been really great about letting me get in there and play around with Jack and figure out how we make those scenes as relatable and human as possible.” Amell continued. “I do think that Oliver’s relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don’t know where it ends up, but it’s not like we are going to erase him having a son. It’s now part of what we are doing.”

And with William factoring into the show’s bleak flash-forward sequences, the way that he views his father has proved to be a recurring theme throughout season seven.

“Last year we spent a lot of time with Oliver as a father, and those stories were extremely dynamic,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained at the beginning of the season. “Trying to figure out what it’s like for a child to have a father who is Oliver Queen has been endless with the amount of stories we can come up with. How that affects a small child with all the trauma he’s been through, it’s interesting to see how William turns out when he’s an adult.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.