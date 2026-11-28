As the holiday season approaches, there’s nothing better than getting out the popcorn, a good blanket, and rewatching some DC Animation favorites. The DCAU, comprising the Batman and Superman animated series along with Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, is considered classic animation. The animation has aged well, and many of the stories were adapted straight from the comics, having something for new and old fans alike. Batman: The Animated Series was an entry point for many to iconic villains such as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and the Joker, while the Justice League series spotlighted characters who have yet to get the mainstream presence they deserve — oh, when will we get Martian Manhunter in the DCU?

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While the shows themselves can’t help but bring nostalgia for those who grew up on them, there are four episodes in particular that are perfect for binging around Christmas time. These episodes either center around the Christmas season, with three of them taking place on Christmas or in the days leading up to it, or embody the Christmas spirit. It’s about spending time with your family and friends and being there for each other.

4. “For the Man Who Has Everything”

Adapted from the 1985 Alan Moore Superman story of the same name, “For the Man Who Has Everything” doesn’t take place at Christmas but hits many of the same story beats one associates with a Christmas episode. Diana and Bruce exchange worries about their present to Superman, and the present parts of the episode all take place in the Fortress of Solitude, which evokes winter all year round. The episode plays on themes of family and togetherness with Superman under the influence of the parasitic Black Mercy. Superman ends up living a fantasy version of what his life would be like if Krypton had never exploded. It’s a dream come true, finally giving him the chance to know his home planet and have relationships without feeling like an outsider. Of course, it doesn’t last.

Batman and Wonder Woman ultimately have to wake Superman up. The Black Mercy dream world isn’t real, and even Superman knows that. In the end, the three take down Mongul, who’d been holding Superman hostage, and Superman affirms how much Wonder Woman and Batman, along with the rest of his life on Earth, mean to him.

3. “Holiday Knights”

Containing three stories in one, “Holiday Knights” is a wonderful episode of Batman: The New Adventures — although streaming services have it lumped in with Batman: The Animated Series — and an easy fan-favorite for DC Christmas episodes. The episode has pretty much everything a fan could ask for. There’s a Harley-Ivy team-up where they use special lipstick to influence Bruce Wayne into financing their spending spree before he snaps out of it and Batman takes them down. Barbara Gordon is shopping at the mall when she spots detectives Harvey Bullock and Renee Montoya undercover trying to find the shoplifter terrorizing the mall, only for the shoplifter to reveal himself as Clayface. Gordon changes into her Batgirl costume and helps the detectives take Clayface down. The final act of the episode has Batman and Robin — the freshly introduced Tim Drake — foil Joker’s plot to kill several people in Gotham using a sonic bomb.

The episode manages to indulge in the Christmas spirit without feeling too constricted by it. Harley and Ivy’s shopping spree is foreshadowed by a gag with Harley begging for a Christmas tree and Ivy putting her foot down on the idea, citing environmental reasons. The New Year is rung in by Commissioner Gordon and Batman having a brief coffee before Batman disappears, but once again beating Gordon to the bill before doing so.

2. “Comfort and Joy”

The Justice League animated series had great team-up episodes, exploring the dynamic of the Justice League as an entire group, while simultaneously knowing when to split them up. “Comfort and Joy” not only proves this strength of the show, but is genuinely heartwarming. Who would’ve thought that Superman needed to invite Martian Manhunter home with him to Smallville to teach him the meaning of Christmas? It sounds corny, but it doesn’t feel that way when you watch it.

The Martian Manhunter had no meaning attached to the season of Christmas, given that he’s literally an alien from Mars. He’s apprehensive at the doorway of the Kents, worried about how they’re going to react to a visible alien, and even afterwards, he’s confused by why Superman would continually choose to go home for the holidays instead of staying in Metropolis. Eventually, he sneaks out of the Kents and spends the night wandering Smallville, not feeling like he belongs. He overhears a child complaining about others not believing in Santa, and Martian Manhunter flies onto her roof, along with eating the Chocos left out, to give her evidence. The episode ends with him singing some song from home while petting the Kent’s cat, with the Kents citing it as his gift to them.

1. “Christmas with the Joker”

The Batman: The Animated Series episode “Christmas with the Joker” asks the question if crime ever takes a break, even for Christmas. The answer’s no — the episode still needs a plot, but it does depict a more cheerful Gotham. Batman and Robin’s initial patrol has Batman suspect a mugging in progress, only for the young man to be returning a gift to an old woman, not attacking her. Throughout the episode, Robin tries to convince Batman to watch It’s a Wonderful Life, saying that the film’s all about “how much of a difference one man can make to the city”, clearly trying to draw a parallel between the film’s protagonist and Batman.

Compared to “Holiday Knights”, Batman is more pessimistic about Christmas. At one point, Robin even says, “he could give lessons to Scrooge”, but Batman’s attitude doesn’t weigh down the episode. If anything, it’s better for it. The character who most unabashedly embraces Christmas is the Joker. He opens the episode with the iconic Jingle Bells Batman parody, one that has stayed in audiences’ heads for decades.

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What DC Animation episodes do you think of around Christmas? Let us know in the comments below!