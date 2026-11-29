Comic books, as a rule, tend to get pretty weird. Superhero comics are a genre where quite literally anything can happen, from massive starfish aliens descending to ensnare entire planets with miniature drone versions of themselves to an emotionally wrought exploration of the human condition between a man in a bat costume and a clown. This ability to jump between genres without missing a beat is one of superhero comics’ greatest strengths, but given how long they’ve stayed in production with this kind of style, it’s only natural that they’ve had some deeply strange ideas thrown at the wall now and again.

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The Silver Age was the perfect breeding ground for wild, wacky, and wonderfully insane stories whose greatest strength was throwing an entire second wall at the first and seeing what was left standing. They practically invented clickbait with their covers promising strange new developments, and no cover or story is more famous for that than Superman (1939) #125, which showed Superman shooting rainbows out of his hands and promised a new power. That power, of course, is probably the most memed-on aspect of the entire Silver Age, but the truth behind it and how Superman handled it are even stranger. Context actually makes this comic even stranger to read through, and it’s incredible.

The Mini Superman Epidemic

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue’s core conflict kicked off when Superman burrowed beneath the Earth to save Metropolis from sinking into the ground, only to find a miniature spaceship that must have been eons old. It exploded, bathing Superman in a strange gas that made light shoot out of his hands. The Man of Steel lost all of his powers besides his invulnerability, but soon discovered that all of those abilities transferred to a miniature version of himself, which he could now shoot out of his hands and retract at will. The Mini Superman would become an instant hit in Metropolis, saving lives just like Superman could, only with the original hero sitting on the sidelines.

Everyone who’s researched any weird bit of comic book lore has heard about Mini Superman. It’s Superman’s most memed power by a long shot, but the actual reality of it is way, way funnier. Not only did Superman lose all of his abilities to a projection of himself, but he very quickly grew jealous of it. After all, he was constantly left in the dust while his duplicate saved the day and garnered all the attention, making the world’s once greatest hero feel like nothing more than a has-been. Superman even tried to destroy his duplicate, sending it off to stop a Kryptonite meteor, only to find it was beginning to act exactly like him and stopped the rock.

The duplicate proceeded to get smarter and smarter, even acting on Superman’s thoughts instead of his commands. It got to the point where the Man of Steel wondered if the Mini Superman was actually gaining sentience, but he would never learn, as it sacrificed itself to save Superman from a hurling boulder of Kryptonite, which restored Superman’s powers to normal. This story leaves a thousand questions in your mind, and I cannot stop laughing at them. It’s rare to see Superman jealous of anything, but being jealous of his own miniature clone is definitely a sight. It also brings up the question of if Superman’s attempted assassination of his projection is murder. He certainly thought it was wrong, at least. Either way, this issue is so much more than strange. It’s also an encapsulation of everything that makes Silver Age comics work.

The Courage to be Weird and Wacky

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This type of issue could only exist in the Silver Age, where standards were low, and writers were given free rein to do practically anything that helped fill out the issue, short of permanently breaking the status quo. These stories tended to be campy, and the vast majority of them range from okay to outright bad. This story is even on the lower scale of quality for the time, and is easily the worst of the three Superman tales that made up its issue. Still, I wouldn’t change anything about this comic, or how Silver Age comics worked, for the world.

There’s something magical about watching comics go so much further than they have any right to, plowing ahead with the confidence and freedom to do whatever they want. These comics aren’t trying to justify themselves or insist that they are the next big thing, but rather, offer a short, sweet experience for Superman fans. Is it fantastic literature? Nowhere near it. Yet, it’s also not bending over backwards to justify its purchase to its fans, or trying so hard to be cool that it loops back around to being lame. This issue wears that lameness on its chest like a badge of honor, and that confidence, that surety that this is just one of infinite issues, let stories like this come to fruition.

Of course, this style faded away for a reason. Silver Age writers got too comfortable in their status as major books, which left things static in a way fans could only endure for so long. The reason that the Bronze Age exploded like it did, especially in Marvel, is because they went against the grain; this exact type of story is the perfect example of. Superman #125 is a stupid, memed issue for very good reasons, but it’s also representative of everything that its era was. Modern comics would not and could not exist as they do today without stories like it, and I will always be thankful for these issues for exactly that.

What do you think is Superman’s strangest adventure? Let us know in the comments below!