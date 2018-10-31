‘Arrow’: “Level Two” Photos Include a Visit From Beebo

The CW has released new photos for “Level Two”, the fourth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

Arguably the most notable thing about the photos is the arrival of Beebo, the cuddly blue stuffed animal who has factored into several memorable Legends of Tomorrow episodes. Since then, Beebo has made a cameo on both The Flash and Supergirl, which made an appearance on Arrow seem like an inevitability.

Judging by these photos, Beebo’s role will have something to do with Team Arrow trying to comfort Zoe Ramirez (Eliza Faria), who has landed in the hospital in some way.

The photos also showcase Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) continuing to keep Silencer (Miranda Edwards) hostage, something that will surely complicate the dynamic between the Longbow Hunters and what’s left of Team Arrow.

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Rickards said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

“Level Two” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

RULES ARE MADE TO BE BROKEN

Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Like her husband, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) pulls out all the stops to get to Diaz. Meanwhile, when arsonists target Rene’s (Rick Gonzalez) community center, injuring Zoe (guest star Eliza Faria) in the process, the mysterious new Green Arrow swoops in to help save the day. Faced with pressure from the mayor to capture the vigilante, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) must decide if following the rules at all costs is the best plan to keep the city safe.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT before episodes of Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Level Two” debuts on November 5.