‘Arrow’: New Season 7 BTS Photo Reveals Black Siren and an Injured Felicity

It’s still a few months until Arrow will be back on our television screens, but we already have a look at what two of the show’s leading ladies are up to.

Katie Cassidy, who is set to reprise her role as Laurel Lance/Black Siren in Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season, recently shared a photo of herself and Emily Bett Rickards on the show’s set. In the photo, which you can check out below, Rickards appears to have fake stitches on her forehead, which seems to hint that her character, Felicity Smoak, is recovering from some sort of injury.

While Felicity has certainly gotten into some scrapes in previous seasons of Arrow, her latest potential injury will probably cause some fans to worry. After all, Team Arrow has been placed in a pretty sticky situation going into Season 7, now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is stuck in a SuperMax prison, and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) now out for vengeance.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards explained in an interview earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Meanwhile, Season 7 is appearing to place Black Siren in some pretty interesting circumstances, with her appearing to take on the District Attorney role of her Earth-1 counterpart in the Season 7 trailer. Even then, she definitely has become a bit of a wild card with regards to Team Arrow, something that could continue going into Season 7.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.