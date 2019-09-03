Arrow: Stephen Amell Teases Heartbreaking Dialogue From Final Season Premiere

Last week, Arrow star Stephen Amell gave fans a tease of The CW series’ Season 8 premiere in a post on Twitter and now, the Oliver Queen actor is at it again, though this time it’s not a visual tease he’s offering. Instead, Amell is sharing a few lines of dialogue from the premiere, lines that are sure to be emotional for fans of the show.

In the post, which he marked with the hashtag “#ACrisisIsComing”, Amell didn’t identify which characters the dialogue is between though it seems pretty clear that Oliver is at least one of them. You can check it out below.

Dialogue from the Season 8 Premiere of Arrow: If I let you help me, you will get hurt or you will get killed and it will be because of me. You don’t know that. I do know that.#ACrisisIsComing — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 25, 2019

In replies to the post fans have been speculating as to who they think the dialogue is between, with some suggesting it will be between Oliver and Diggle (David Ramsey) while others think it will be between Oliver and Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rodgers). However, another distinct possibility is that it will be between Oliver and Tommy Merlyn (Collin Donnell), something that may be backed up both by the show’s history as well as the previous peek at the season premiere.

In the previous post, Amell shared a photo of Donnell presumably playing Tommy in the premiere. However, the Tommy in that photo has a markedly different look than the Tommy Merlyn fans are familiar with — this one has a beard — and likely for good reason. Tommy died all the way back in Season 1 and while the character has appeared in various forms since then — most recently as a manifestation of Oliver’s conscience and voice of reason in Season 7’s “Living Proof”, Oliver has always blamed himself for Tommy’s death — which could be exactly what is referenced in the dialogue Amell shared.

Whatever the full context for the dialogue, when it comes to Tommy, Donnell told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour last month that Tommy’s return will give fans something they’ve wanted for a long time.

“I think Stephen said it best at Comic-Con,” Donnell said. “I think fans are going to see Tommy in a way that they’ve maybe wanted for a while.”

Here’s to hoping that means alive and well.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.