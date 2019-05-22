Stephen Amell Speaks out on Arrow Ending, Thanks Fans

In The CW‘s Arrowverse, season finales may wrap up various storylines that have kept the heroes busy all season, but they also usually drop a major tease for what’s coming when things kick off again in the fall but for fans of Arrow, they were already prepared for some of the big surprises in the show’s finale. It had been announced weeks earlier that the upcoming eighth season would be Arrow‘s last. It was an announcement that took fans by surprise, but also prompted an outpouring of gratitude as well and now, series star Stephen Amell is speaking out and sharing some gratitude of his own.

During his appearance last weekend at Megacon Orlando, Amell addressed the upcoming end of Arrow to fans — but warned those who weren’t fully caught up that they might want to dash out because spoilers.

“I haven’t actually had a chance to speak publicly, in a forum like this, since we announced that the upcoming eighth season of Arrow is going to be the last season of the show,” Amell said before a fan reacted in surprise. “also I apologize, I assume at a certain point we will get questions about the show and if you’re not up to date, the exit signs are marked.”

With that out of the way, Amell continued and remarked at how much he appreciated all the kind words fans have had for him about the announcement of the show’s end.

“I really appreciated this weekend people saying, ‘thank you for the run, we’re sad that it’s going’ and the fact that you’re sad that it’s going doesn’t make me happy, but to me it also reaffirms that we’re probably doing this at the right time. I think. I hope,” Amell said. “It feels right for me and I hope we get to do it justice towards the end. I think that we will, but I have appreciated all of the sentiments, they’ve made me feel very happy, so thank you for that.”

It was announced back in March that, at the conclusion of the upcoming eighth season this fall, Arrow would come to an end and, not just that, the final season of the series would have just a brief 10 episodes to bring things to an end.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

The series’ 10 episode final season will line it up with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, something that was driven home pretty directly when, during the Season 7 finale The Monitor appeared to a retired Oliver and Felicity and revealed that it was time for Oliver to make good on his bargain — and that he was needed to try to save the multiverse, even if that meant he would die. It’s that death that Amell teased last year, explaining on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast that there’s only one box left to check on Oliver Queen’s “to do” list.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

Arrow will return for its final season this fall.