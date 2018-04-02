‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Poses With ‘Smallville’s Tom Welling

File this one under “Superman and Green Arrow show up at the same convention…”

Arrow star Stephen Amell and Smallville star Tom Welling were both guests at Awesome Con in Washington DC this weekend providing the opportunity for the two DCTV heroes team up for a photo. Amell posted the photo to his Facebook and other social media accounts yesterday, acknowledging the importance of Welling’s time as Smallville‘s Clark Kent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Met the Man who blazed the trail,” Amell captioned the photo.

Crediting Welling with blazing the superhero television trail is spot-on. Long before The CW’s Arrowverse and audiences first met Amell as Oliver Queen, Welling was giving audiences a look at the story of a teenage Clark Kent on Smallville. The series — which ran on The WB between 2001 and 2006 before the network merged with UPN to form The CW — followed young Clark’s story as he grew up with superpowers, ran for ten seasons during which time it brought in numerous other characters from the DC Comics universe, such as Zatanna, the Flash, Cyborg, and Justin Hartley’s Green Arrow before concluding its run in 2011. A year later, Arrow debuted on The CW and while the two series aren’t directly related, Arrow owes a lot to Smallville — director David Nutter even directed the pilots for both series.

These days, Welling has moved on from his days as Clark Kent. The actor told Entertainment weekly last year that he has no plans to return to the role, but he hasn’t left the DCTV universe entirely. Welling currently plays Marcus Pierce on Fox’s Lucifer, a series based on Neil Gaiman’s Sandman character of the same name. As for Amell, who shared met Welling’s fellow Smallville alum and Green Arrow Justin Hartley at a convention late last year — Arrow is presently in its sixth season and is expected to be renewed for a seventh.

And this photo isn’t the only interesting thing Amell shared from Awesome Con. Amell revealed during his appearance that he auditioned to play Booster Gold “way back when,” and while Amell didn’t provide any specific details about said audition, it’s possible that audition was for the Smallville version of the character.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Do you agree that Welling blazed the trail for the Arrowverse? Let us know in the comments!