Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants Tom Welling For Crisis on Infinite Earths

During an interview at Comic Con International in San Diego last month, Stephen Amell told ComicBook.com that he wants Tom Welling to appear in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The Arrow star, who is heading into his final season as a title lead as part of the interconnected universe of DC Comics TV series he helped launch, says he’s siding with fans who have been asking for Smallville to be represented basically since the day Arrow came into being. The character of Oliver Queen was actually a major player on Smallville, and almost immediately after the Arrow series was announced, fans started wondering whether or not it would be a Smallville spinoff.

Ultimately, that did not happen. Tom Welling has not returned to superhero TV since his series ended (although he did have a recurring role on the third season of the DC/Vertigo comic book adaptation Lucifer); former Oliver Queen actor Justin Hartley now appears in the NBC hit This Is Us, and Amell got the role as Green Arrow. Amell is friendly with both Welling and his Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum (who played Lex Luthor in the series), so maybe with a little bit of luck, he can help nudge Welling into the role.

“I would want Tom Welling,” Amell told ComicBook.com when we asked who he would recruit for “Crisis” if he could. “I want what the fans want.”

During another recent interview, Welling’s longtime co-star Kristin Kreuk told ComicBook.com that she would appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” if asked.

“I’d be open to it. Sure, why not?” Kreuk said, explaining that she still feels connected to the fans of Smallville and touched that it continues to have a legacy.

Earlier today, news broke that Cress Williams will appear as Black Lightning in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The scope and nature of his role is unknown.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019. Who do you want to see join “Crisis on Infinite Earths?” Sound off in the comments or tweet at @RussBurlingame to join the conversation.