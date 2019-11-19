Kevin Conroy is Kingdom Come Batman in New Arrowverse ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Photo

The CW’s major Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has dropped yet another major tease for DC Comics fans to geek over. In a newly released promo image for “Crisis,” we see the iconic voice of Batman: The Animated Series, Kevin Conroy, as Bruce Wayne from one of the Arrowverse’s alternate realities. If seeing Conroy take on the role in live-action wasn’t enough, the photo confirms that Conroy will be playing the version of Bruce Wayne / Batman from the iconic DC Comics story Kingdom Come, which is about as geetastic a cameo as any DC fan could hope for!

Check out Kevin Conroy as “Kingdom Come” Batman in the “Crisis On Infinite Earths” crossover:

If you are unfamiliar with the story, “Kingdom Come” was a 1996 DC miniseries from writer Mark Waid and painter/artist Alex Ross. It takes place in an alternate future of the DC Universe and follows a minister named Norman who is tapped by the Spectre to be a human host/witness to the end of days. That apocalypse is approaching thanks to a war of generations that breaks out between a violent new generation of metahuman heroes, and the “Old Guard” of Superman and the original Justice League, who have all been in various degrees of retirement. In the middle of that metahuman conflict is a human coalition headed by the unholy alliance of Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor – with both men now aged enough that an elderly Bruce Wayne wears an exoskeleton frame to remain mobile. Needless to say, the Luthor / Batman alliance doesn’t last forever, as Bruce has a few surprises to reveal.

The Arrowverse “Crisis” is expected to reference many of the different iterations of DC TV and movies – and Conroy’s Batman won’t be the only “Kingdom Come” reference. Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh is also getting to play Superman again, but this time it will be playing the older, “Kingdom Come” version of the hero.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.