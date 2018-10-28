Stephen Amell Teases Secret Cast Member of “Elseworlds” Arrowverse Crossover

Filming on the Arrowverse’s latest crossover is officially underway, and it looks like the event might contain a few surprising faces.

Stephen Amell, who will reprise his role as Arrow‘s Oliver Queen in the “Elseworlds” event, recently shared a video of the various cast members chairs on set. In between showing the chairs for his Arrow costars Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, and Danielle Panabaker, and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Amell’s camera briefly ducks down, because the name on the chair is supposedly secret.

At the moment, there’s really no telling exactly who this secret chair could be for, and whether or not its for an established Arrowverse cast member or someone else entirely. Still, the notion of this secret cast member – and the “Elseworlds” of it all – will surely fuel some new fan theories.

As it is, “Elseworlds” is expected to introduce quite a lot of new faces, most notably in the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). In addition, the event will include Supergirl‘s Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), as well as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). All in all, there’s already quite a lot for fans to possibly geek out about, even before the notion of some sort of secret cast member.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said in a previous interview. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.