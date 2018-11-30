New “Elseworlds” Crossover Photo Reveals New Look at John Wesley Shipp’s The Flash

December’s “Elseworlds” crossover is expected to plunge the Arrowverse into new territory — including a visit from a familiar face.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a new still from the upcoming event, which features Supergirl alongside Stephen Amell as The Flash, Grant Gustin as the Green Arrow, and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

Fans first got an inkling of Shipp reprising his 1990s role as The Flash late last month, when Amell shared a similarly-staged version of that group photo. Still, seeing the quartet ready for battle – and seeing how good Shipp’s Flash costume looks – is sure to delight quite an array of DCTV fans.

“Elseworlds” will see the Arrowverse’s main trio plunged into a pretty unique situation, as Barry Allen and Oliver Queen have their lives swapped once Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewrites reality. Because she’s from another Earth, Kara Danvers ends up being the only one who is aware of what’s happened to Barry and Oliver, and agrees to help them fix things.

The crossover might have a lot of moving parts — including appearances from Shipp’s Flash, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and the debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) — but it sounds like the event has a decidedly different feel than last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X”.

“I think this year, it feels a lot more like individual [episodes],” The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing explained to EW. “Flash kind of feels like a Flash episode, Arrow feels like an Arrow episode, Supergirl feels like a Supergirl episode.”

“It’s like a three chapters of one story,” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner echoed, “but they’re all kind of unique to their own show.”

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” Gustin added. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.