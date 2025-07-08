Berserk: Studio MAPPA President Talks Creating a New Anime (Exclusive)

At this year’s Anime Expo, Studio MAPPA had plenty to celebrate. On top of this month’s Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation movie coming to theaters, Denji and his world of devils are returning this fall with Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. Attending the convention were MAPPA president Manabu Otsuka and Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa, who didn’t just discuss past projects but also addressed potential future ones. We here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with the anime studio heads and took our shot when it came to discussing Berserk and whether MAPPA might one day explore the brutal anime franchise.

During our talk with Otsuka and Hasegawa, we noted that MAPPA had found major success with the likes of new properties such as Zenshu and Bucchigiri. Despite this, the production house has dipped its toes into series that first began as manga such as Attack on Titan, Ranma 1/2, Hell’s Paradise, and more. Taking the opportunity, we inquired whether or not the likes of Berserk or Kagurabachi might be on their future docket, and here’s what Manabu Otsuka had to say, “We’ll definitely continue to create original titles and we’ll also work on IP that fans are familiar with. We always wish to give the fans what they want, and it’s something we consider when it comes to properties that we adapt.”

Berserk’s Anime Adventures

As of the writing of this article, no new Berserk anime adaptation, created by MAPPA or otherwise, has been announced. The last time that we witnessed Guts and the Band of the Hawk hit the screen was via Berserk: Memorial Edition, a compilation series that combined footage from the trilogy of Berserk films covering the Golden Age Arc. With no Berserk anime on the horizon, fans are counting down the days until Kentaro Miura’s legendary series will make a return.

In terms of the manga, writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga have carried the torch following the tragic passing of Miura. Berserk’s story has continued using Kentaro’s notes and previous discussions that related where he was thinking of taking the store. While the manga’s chapters aren’t holding to a weekly, or even monthly, release, the latest installments are attempting to live up to the legacy of Miura’s past works.

As for where Guts and crew are at the moment, things are still shaky for the rugged adventurers in the dark series. While they have found surprising new allies in the Kushan Empire, the Black Swordsman’s emotional distress has left him open to a potential demise. Seeing the cursed brand on his neck, Kushan’s higher-ups have decided to exile Guts to parts unknown and it seems as though the anime protagonist is going to have far more on his plate than his lack of confidence in his skills.

