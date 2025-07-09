7 Great Avengers Members Still Not in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has successfully brought dozens of iconic heroes to life, building a sprawling world that has captivated audiences for over a decade. At the heart of this universe are the Avengers, a team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembled to face threats that no single hero could withstand. While moviegoers know the founding members like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, and have embraced newer additions like Captain Marvel and Falcon, the team’s roster in Marvel Comics is vastly more extensive, featuring a deep bench of powerful and beloved characters who have served as Avengers over the past sixty years. Many of these heroes have become fan-favorites, defined by their time on the team and contributing to some of its most memorable eras.

As the MCU moves into a new era with fresh threats and a need for new heroes, the door is wide open to finally introduce some of the most important Avengers who have been patiently waiting for their big-screen moment. These are the characters whose presence could redefine the power and scope of the next generation of MCU heroes. While a couple of these characters have been briefly teased or introduced in their civilian identities, they have not yet suited up as the heroes they are destined to become, leaving their potential as Avengers completely untapped and eagerly anticipated by fans who know just how crucial they are to the team’s legacy.

1) Jack of Hearts

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jack Hart is a mighty Avenger with a tragic backstory and a visually striking design. The son of a human scientist and a mother from the alien Contraxian race, Jack was doused in an experimental energy source called “Zero Fluid,” which granted him immense power but also made him a living radioactive bomb. He can project powerful concussive blasts of energy and survive in the vacuum of space, but he must spend most of his time inside a special containment suit to prevent his energies from lethally irradiating everyone around him. This curse defined his heroic career, making him a lonely figure despite his incredible power.

As an Avenger, Jack of Hearts was a formidable, if unstable, member. His inability to truly connect with his teammates due to his condition created a constant source of drama and sympathy. He ultimately flew into space and exploded to save Earth from his own destructive energies, sacrificing his life once his powers became too uncontrollable. Bringing Jack to the MCU would introduce a hero with a power level that could threaten cosmic beings, but whose story is deeply personal. He represents the immense cost of power and the loneliness that can come with being a hero, making him a compelling addition for the MCU.

2) Firestar

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Angelica Jones, the mutant hero Firestar, has been a member of both the X-Men and the Avengers, making her a perfect character to help bridge the two most important teams in Marvel Comics. Possessing the ability to generate and control microwave radiation, she can fly, create intense heat, and project powerful energy blasts, making her a formidable long-range fighter.

While she is well-known to audiences from the classic Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends cartoon, where she first appeared, Firestar has never appeared in the MCU. Her introduction would provide a powerful energy-projecting hero whose abilities are visually distinct from those of Captain Marvel or Scarlet Witch. Furthermore, her history as a New Warrior, an Avenger, and an X-Man gives her deep ties to multiple corners of the Marvel Universe, offering an immense amount of story potential that the MCU can tap into for multiple projects.

3) Quasar

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has explored the cosmic side of its world, but it has yet to introduce its greatest Protector of the Universe, Wendell Vaughn, the hero known as Quasar. An unassuming S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Wendell was chosen to wear the Quantum Bands, immensely powerful artifacts that grant the wielder control over vast amounts of energy. As Quasar, he can fly, survive in space, create solid-light constructs, and tap into the near-infinite power of the Quantum Zone. Wendell was specifically chosen because he lacked a killer instinct, making him a hero defined by his creativity and immense restraint, a stark contrast to other cosmic powerhouses.

Quasar served as a core member of the Avengers for years, acting as their primary defense against extraterrestrial threats and their expert on all things cosmic. With the Quantum Realm already established as a crucial concept in the MCU and the Quantum Bands appearing in The Marvels, Quasar’s introduction feels like a natural fit. He could act as a bridge between Earth’s heroes and the cosmic mysteries they have yet to face. His power set rivals that of Captain Marvel, but his humble personality makes him a uniquely grounded character despite his incredible abilities, making his outerworld adventures more relatable.

4) Spider-Woman

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most significant Avengers yet to appear in the MCU is Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman. Despite her name, she has no connection to Peter Parker and boasts a completely different power set and origin. A former HYDRA agent who was brainwashed and manipulated, Jessica broke free and became a superhero, a private investigator, and a trusted S.H.I.E.L.D. operative. Her powers include superhuman strength and durability, wall-crawling, and the ability to generate powerful bio-electric “venom blasts” from her hands. She is also an elite spy and hand-to-hand combatant, making her one of the most versatile heroes in the Marvel Universe.

Jessica Drew was a central figure in the New Avengers era of the comics and played a pivotal role in major events like Secret Invasion, where she was replaced by the Skrull Queen Veranke. Her history as both a hero and a spy comes with a moral complexity that can create great storytelling opportunities for any team she joins. Bringing Spider-Woman to the MCU would introduce a powerful female hero with deep ties to both the street-level and cosmic sides of Marvel, offering a mature and complex character ready to become a fan favorite.

5) Black Knight

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) has already been introduced in Eternals, he has yet to embrace his destiny and wield the cursed Ebony Blade as the Black Knight. In the comics, the Black Knight is a legacy hero, a title passed down through generations, and Dane is its most prominent incarnation. He is a brilliant scientist and a master swordsman who becomes a key member of the Avengers, even serving as their leader for a time. His primary weapon, the Ebony Blade, is a mystical artifact forged by Merlin that can cut through nearly any substance and absorb energy, making him a formidable opponent for any threat.

The true appeal of the Black Knight lies in the weapon’s curse. The Ebony Blade slowly corrupts its wielder, feeding a lust for violence that Dane must constantly battle. This internal conflict makes him one of Marvel’s most compelling street-level heroes who operates in a world of gods and monsters. His introduction as a full-fledged Avenger would bring a swords-and-sorcery element to the team, tying the MCU’s Earth-bound stories to the world of magic and Arthurian legend. The post-credits scene of Eternals also teased his connection to Blade (Mahershala Ali), hinting at a supernatural future. Still, his place is truly among the Avengers, where his courage and tortured soul would make him a standout member.

6) Tigra

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Greer Grant Nelson is another classic Avenger with a truly unique origin who would bring a completely different kind of energy to the MCU. Beginning her heroic career as the non-powered crimefighter The Cat, she was mortally wounded and offered a chance at survival by a mystical race of Cat People. Through an ancient ritual, her soul was bonded with that of a great feline warrior, transforming her into the super-powered heroine Tigra. This granted her superhuman strength, speed, and agility, along with razor-sharp claws, enhanced senses, and a feral fighting style that makes her one of the team’s most formidable hand-to-hand combatants.

Tigra’s inclusion in the MCU would open the door to the more mystical and supernatural corners of the Marvel Universe. She served as a key member of the West Coast Avengers, and her internal struggle between her human intellect and her feline instincts has always been a central part of her character, providing a compelling internal conflict. Her presence would add a visually dynamic and thematically rich hero to the Avengers roster, exploring themes of identity and what it means to balance two competing natures within one body.

7) Stingray

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Not all Avengers are gods or super-soldiers. Some, like Dr. Walter Newell, are brilliant scientists who use their intellect to become heroes. As one of the world’s foremost oceanographers, Newell designed and built the Stingray battlesuit to explore the deepest parts of the ocean. The suit grants him enhanced strength and durability, the ability to breathe underwater, and resistance to the crushing pressures of the abyss. It is also equipped with powerful electric blasters capable of stunning opponents. While primarily a scientist, Stingray has consistently answered the call to adventure, serving as a reserve Avenger and the team’s go-to aquatic expert.

The MCU has only just begun to explore the world beneath the waves with the introduction of Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Stingray’s arrival would be an exciting next step, providing a surface-world hero who can operate in that environment and act as a bridge between the two cultures. In addition, Stingray is driven by a thirst for knowledge and a desire to protect the planet’s ecosystems, making him an eco-friendly figure that can tap into unique sensibilities in the MCU. This makes him a different kind of hero, whose scientific expertise would be an invaluable asset to a reconfigured Avengers team.

Which other great Avengers do you feel are missing from the MCU? Share your picks in the comments!