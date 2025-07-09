Phineas & Ferb Drops Surprising Gravity Falls Crossover

After quite some time away, Disney’s biggest summer brothers are back as Phineas And Ferb has returned for a fifth season. With the latest season not missing a beat in bringing back its classic characters, the animated series has made sure to throw in some wild surprises for viewers. On top of the titular characters’ mother transforming into a cloud and Candace wildly driving the city streets in an attempt to get her license, the neighborhood threw in an easter egg that might turn some heads. Phineas And Ferb has unleashed a Gravity Falls crossover that could hint that the two universes might be one in the same.

During one of the latest episodes of the Phineas And Ferb revival, Baljeet stumbles across a garden gnome statue that might look a little familiar to Mystery Shack enthusiasts. The gnome in question looks startlingly like a certain magical creature who first made its debut in Gravity Falls’ first episode, Schmebulock. The unsettling character initially meets Dipper and Mabel, throwing them for a loop when it comes to how they had originally thought of gnomes. Eventually, Schmebulock’s people become a serious threat to the siblings but luckily, Phineas And Ferb show a much more docile interpretation of the character in a statue that you can see below.

Gravity Falls’ Return

While the initial run of Gravity Falls ended with its second season finale in 2013, the series remains one of the most beloved Disney shows to this day. The finale in question might bring Dipper and Mabel’s adventures to an end but they did conclude in such a way that a return to the screen could be easily written in the future. Last year, in fact, Disney Executive Meredith Roberts went so far as to confirm that the studio has talked with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch about a sequel. Here’s what she specifically said on the Mystery Shack’s potential comeback and how the studio still has close ties to the creator of the Pine family,

“You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.” There has yet to be a sequel announcement for Gravity Falls, but the characters from the beloved series have found some wild ways to make a comeback in recent memory. Aside from the Phineas And Ferb easter egg, Grunkle Stan and his brother Stanford Pines made a comeback in Disney’s Chibiverse, a series that is quite different from both of the series we mention above. Fingers crossed that the recent return of Phineas And Ferb might open the door for the Mystery Shack to open its doors once again and explore some supernatural territory.

