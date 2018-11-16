New “Elseworlds” Batwoman Photo Released

There are only a couple of weeks to go before Ruby Rose makes her Arrowverse debut as Batwoman, which will hopefully lead to a solo spinoff series. While the anticipation for her arrival only continues to build, Warner Bros. TV and The CW have released a new image of the Gotham heroine in action to help pass the time.

EW unveiled a photo of Rose’s Kate Kane in full costume this morning in which she is apparently preparing to take down an enemy.

You can check out the brand new image of Batwoman in the photo below:

Rose will make her first appearance during the second hour of the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover in the Arrow episode of the event. In that episode, Oliver (Stephen Amell), Barry (Grant Gustin), and Kara (Melissa Benoist) all travel to Gotham City to track down Arkham Asylum doctor John Deegan (Jeremy Davies).

“It’s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it’s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,” Rose told EW. “You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.”

Rose went on to speak about how much it means to her to be playing Batwoman, an openly gay superhero.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” she said. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover begins on Sunday, December 9th on The CW.