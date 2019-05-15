Tyler Hoechlin on Grant Gustin Geeking Out Over Superman During “Elseworlds” Crossover

The Arrowverse’s current season of shows is in the process of winding down, but fans are looking back at some of the year’s most epic moments. According to Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin, a pretty delightful moment happened behind-the-scenes as well.

ComicBook.com was on hand for Hoechlin’s panel at this month’s Fan Expo Dallas, where he spoke about reprising his role of Clark Kent/Superman in this past season’s “Elseworlds” crossover. When asked about The Flash star Grant Gustin‘s passionate love for the character of Superman, Hoechlin shared one example of how that effected filming the crossover.

“So I didn’t know, I had no idea how much of a Superman fan Grant was until we shot that episode.” Hoechlin revealed. “And it was really funny, because I don’t know if you watched Teen Wolf or are familiar with it, but there was a correlation there where the only time, really, like honestly, when I can remember breaking a scene was with Dylan O’Brien.”

“So when we were doing “Elseworlds” and there’s a shot and the other guy says ‘Who’s coming?’ or ‘Who are you?’ And I say ‘A Friend’ and I do the shirt thing.” Hoechlin continued. “I did that, and as I rip the shirt open, I just heard Grant go [gasps]. And thank God the camera pushed in past my face because as soon as he did that I lost it, and I couldn’t hold it in. It was so much fun. That whole crossover was just, it was- insanely enjoyable madness, going back and forth between all of the stuff. But it was all so much fun. So hopefully we’ll find a way to do more stuff like that, it was just a great group all around.”

Anyone who has followed Gustin even in his pre-The Flash days probably knows his love for Superman, with the actor campaigning to share scenes with Hoechlin’s man of steel for quite some time.

“Anyone that kind of knows me knows the answer to this.” Gustin said in 2015. “I’m going to say ‘Superman,’ even though he’s a DC god and I’d be shocked if we ever got that to happen,” Gustin said. “But, I’d love for that to happen.”

With “Elseworlds”, Gustin and fans certainly got a version of their wish, with Barry Allen/The Flash not only sharing the screen with Superman, but with an evil doppelganger of him taken on by Doctor Destiny.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said prior to the crossover.

Supergirl‘s season finale airs this Sunday at 8/7c on The CW.