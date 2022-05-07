Arrowverse Star Caity Lotz Announces Engagement to Actor Kyle Schmid

✖

Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow star Caity Lotz is now engaged. Lotz announced the news on her Instagram account on Friday night, sharing a series of photos of her now-fiancé, Big Sky and The I-Land actor Kyle Schmid, proposing to her. Lotz, who is best known for portrayal of Sara Lance / White Canary in the Arrowverse, captioned the photos saying that she has "never been more sure of anything in [her] life." Schmid posted the same photos, telling Lotz that "the sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly. You are the love of my life." Schmid also is no stranger to the Arrowverse, portraying Kyle Reston, a member of the Royal Flush Gang, on Arrow's first season.

Lotz first appeared in the Arrowverse in Season 2 of Arrow, which saw Sara begin to operate as The Canary, the first of the show's several different incarnations of Black Canary. Following Sara's onscreen death in the show's Season 3 premiere, she was resurrected the subsequent season and became a fixture of the franchise's spinoff series, Legends of Tomorrow, starring on the series throughout its seven-season run. Lotz also reprised the role across episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman, and directed several episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.

"I saw someone tweeted something that was like, 'Sara Lance is now the longest running, still there, Arrowverse character.' I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!'" Lotz told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I'm like, 'Wow. All right, Caity. You've been here for a while now.' I've got a hell of a lot of episodes under my belt."

Lotz's engagement comes just days after the news that Legends of Tomorrow will not be returning for an eighth season, after being cancelled by The CW.

"I am bummed! I am sad, I'm going to miss it so much," Lotz said in a series of videos after the news broke. "I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time, I recognize how lucky I have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast."