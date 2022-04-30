Caity Lotz Breaks Silence on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cancellation

✖

DC's Legends of Tomorrow ended its seventh season back in March and fans had been eagerly awaiting news of the series' fate. On Friday, the news came down that The CW had decided not to renew the fan favorite Arrowverse series for an eighth season. Now, series star Caity Lotz is opening up about Legends' cancellation, expressing both sadness about the series' end and gratitude for having had the opportunity to Sara Lance for as long as she did. Lotz took to Instagram Stories after news of Legends' cancellation on Friday, sharing in a series of videos her feelings.

"I am bummed! I am sad, I'm going to miss it so much," Lotz said in the videos. "I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time, I recognize how lucky I have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast."

For Lotz, her time as Sara Lance goes beyond Legends. Lotz debuted the role of Sara Lance/Black Canary on Arrow in 2013 before becoming part of DC's Legends of Tomorrow when that series debuted in 2016. Lotz has also appeared as Sara Lance on episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman over the years across various Arrowverse crossovers. Lotz had previously shown her support for the fan campain pushing for a series renewal by sharing a trio of behind-the-scenes photos from previous seasons of Legends on Twitter with the hashtags #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow and #RenewLegends.

Lotz is also not the only Legends cast member to take to social media to react to the news of the show's cancelation. Tala Ashe, who plays Zari Tomaz/Zari Tarazi on the series, also took to Instagram to share photos and thoughts about the series' end, reflecting on getting to play the first live-action Muslim-American superhero.

"For a moment in time, I got to play a superhero (the first Muslim-American live-action one at that!) So many time periods, costumes, stories and laughs. God so many laughs. This show changed my life, and I will treasure the relationships I made for the rest of my life," Ashe wrote. "Gutted to not have a proper goodbye with the Legends family, but grateful for the time we had together. Good reminder that we're not promised anything."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, along with Batwoman, were both not renewed for seasons 8 and 3 respectively. Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news about that show's fate on social media and Legends co-showrunner shared Legends' fate a few hours later. The network has renewed both The Flash and Superman & Lois for the 2022-2023 television season.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," Shimizu wrote on social media. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."