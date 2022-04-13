DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Shares Throwback Photos Amid Fan Campaign for Season 8

Last month, The CW announced a batch of early 2022-2023 television season renewals and to the surprise of Arrowverse fans, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow wasn’t on the list. The show, which recently ended its seventh season hasn’t been cancelled, but there also hasn’t been any news about a renewal for Season 8 either, leaving both fans and the series stars in a bit of limbo as they wait for word on the fan-favorite series’ final fate. Yesterday, fans came together on social media to get “#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow trending in support of the series and they weren’t alone. Series star Caity Lotz got in on the action as well, sharing a group of throwback photos from the series.

On Twitter, Lotz shared a trio of behind-the-scenes photos from previous season of Legends along with the hashtags #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow and #RenewLegends. The photos included one from Season 3’s “Beebo The God of War, one with former Legends star Nick Zano carrying a bundled up Lotz on what appears to be a Western set — given that the series has visited that general time frame a few times identifying exactly which episode it’s from is trickier — and one of Tala Ashe and Zano from the Season 4 premiere, “The Virgin Gary”. You can check them out for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/caitylotz/status/1513950228470112259?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back in March, The CW announced early renewals of All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker. At that time, nothing was mentioned about Legends, Charmed, Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Dynasty, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Naomi, 4400, or All American: Homecoming. It’s generally assumed that more information about the fates of those shows will be announced in time for the network’s upfronts presentation in May.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Of course, Legends isn’t the only Arrowverse series rallying fans in support of a renewal. Batwoman fans recently took to social media in a campaign for that series as well, sending #RenewBatwoman trending on Twitter, too.

All 13 episodes of Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as well the complete previous six seasons, are now available to stream on Netflix.