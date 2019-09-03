Arrow Stars Reveal Their Dream Crisis on Infinite Earths Casting

During Arrow‘s presentation to the press at Comic Con International in San Diego last month — the final one of its kind that the show will have before it signs off for good in early 2020 — ComicBook.com had an opportunity to talk to a number of actors from Arrow about “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow is the show that started it all, and the one that will be most directly impacted by the events of the crossover which, if The Monitor is to be believed, will lead to the death of Oliver Queen just ahead of the end of Arrow.

We asked members of the Arrow cast and crew who they would invite to join “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” if there were absolutely no restrictions and what they said was law. You can see their responses below.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.

Stephen Amell

“I would want Tom Welling,” Amell told ComicBook.com “I want what the fans want.”

At present, it seems that is not yet in the cards. Both Welling and his arch-rival on Smallville Michael Rosenbaum said during a recent convention appearance that nobody has yet approached them, and while that could be cover to get rumor-mongers off their back, it lines up with what we have already heard.

During another recent interview, Welling’s longtime co-star Kristin Kreuk told ComicBook.com that she would appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” if asked.

“I’d be open to it. Sure, why not?” Kreuk said, explaining that she still feels connected to the fans of Smallville and touched that it continues to have a legacy.

David Ramsey

“Well, if it was one thing only, then I would love to see, as I would have loved to have seen for years now, [is] Bruce Wayne,” Ramsey told us. “Though I love Batman, I don’t want to see Batman necessarily, but I’d love to see Bruce Wayne.”

In the weeks since this interview took place, of course, the news broke that Kevin Conroy would appear as Bruce Wayne in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a situation that Ramsey likely (but not definitely) had knowledge of when he was sharing the opinion.

Katie Cassidy-Rodgers

“Joker, if that’s a world that could happen,” Cassidy-Rodgers told ComicBook.com. “I just love The Joker. I think he’s pretty cool. I say that also becuase anything can happen.”

When we suggested that maybe she could head over to Batwoman after Arrow ends and spend some time sharing the screen with Alice, the series’ main villain who has some Joker-ish elements to her, Cassidy-Rogers was into it, saying, “Yeah, I love that there’s a lady Joker.”

Rick Gonzalez

“Batman,” Gonzalez told ComicBook.com. “Batman as a concept. Okay, sure, Christian Bale or Michael Keaton, but I want Batman there. That would just be insane if even he just showed up in the wings on a building somewhere just kind of watching everything unfold.”

Alex Calvert

This one’s a bit of an outlier: we didn’t talk to Alex Calvert in the Arrow room, but in the press room for Supernatural, which is also entering into its final season in the fall. Calvert has not been on Arrow since he left to do Supernatural, but somebody asked whether his character — the supervillain Anarky — might come back for “Crisis.”

“I would love to see Anarky come back. He ended up in prison, so I pictured that he would be in jail just getting ready, but that’s not up to me. That’s up to Marc [Guggenheim.]”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Showrunner Marc Guggenheim

Guggenheim is the only one who took us literally at our word when we asked, “if the Hand of God came down and decreed you could cast anybody you want. So he responded appropriately.

“Look, if we’re talking about God — if God’s in the equation — Christopher Reeve,” Guggenheim shared. “That’s the bottom, bottom, bottom line. That said, we do have Brandon Routh being Superman, so that’s not nothing. I think our whole approach to ‘Crisis’ has been, who can we get, what corners of the universe can we touch, how can we make this special? And we’re saying, let’s start with a list of 100 special things and even if we only end up doing 50, that’s at least 50 special things. That said, if God wants to get involved and help us out, I will not say no.”