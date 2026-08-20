5 Superman Villains Who Are Smart Enough to Defeat the Man of Steel With Only Their Minds

There really isn’t anyone stronger than Superman in the DC Universe, and that means anyone who fights him one-on-one is at an immediate disadvantage. However, while he isn’t a dumb man, Superman was raised in a small town on a farm by a kind older couple, and he has the intelligence of most normal humans. This puts him at a disadvantage against villains whose main powers are based on their heightened intellect. It is no surprise that someone like Superman has the most problems defeating someone like Lex Luthor, since this is the most famous case of brains vs. brawn, with the villain being the one who fights using his intelligence.

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From his most dangerous enemy to an ancient antagonist and an alien scientist from another world, here are five Superman villains who can beat him just by using their minds.

5) The Ultra-Humanite

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Ultra-Humanite made his debut appearance in Action Comics #13 (1939) by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Since Superman mostly fought mobsters and basic criminals at the time, Ultra-Humanite was one of the first actual supervillains that Superman ever faced. In his early appearances, he was a frail, elderly scientist who had a fragile body hosting the most learned brain on Earth, making him the counterpoint to someone like Superman. He developed the ability to body-swap, allowing him to remain mostly unkillable.

Early on in his career, he fought Superman using only his intellect, with his early appearances seeing him body-swapping with a famous actress, believing Superman would never suspect a famous female actress as a criminal mastermind. His most iconic form came when he sent his brain into the body of a genetically enhanced albino gorilla in the 1980s, giving him the power to go with his immense intellect. He was never as big as he could have been, since DC replaced him with Lex Luthor as Superman’s smartest villain.

4) Vandal Savage

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Vandal Savage is not only a powerful Superman villain, but he is also someone who has been a threat to the entire Justice League. He made his debut in Green Lantern #10 (1943) by Alfred Bester and Martin Nodell. He is an immortal supervillain who began life around 50,000 years ago as a Cro-Magnon named Vandar Adg. When he was bathed in radiation from a crashed meteoroid, he gained immortality and enhanced intellect.

He is one of the smartest villains any DC Comics hero has ever faced, as he has manipulated world events from the shadows for 50,000 years using countless aliases. He claims to have been Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar, Vlad the Impaler, Blackbeard, and Jack the Ripper. He continued to study and learn for millennia, making him one of the world’s greatest tacticians. He poses a threat to Superman not by muscle, but by a mind that has been learning since before recorded history.

3) Cyborg Superman

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Cyborg Superman was at one time a man named Hank Henshaw, making his debut appearance in The Adventures of Superman #465 (1990) by Dan Jurgens. He then became Cyborg Superman in The Adventures of Superman #500 during the “Reign of the Supermen” storyline. Henshaw was an astronaut mutated by cosmic rays, and his body decayed and died while his mind possessed Kryptonian birthing-matrix tech and rebuilt his body to look like Superman.

After Superman’s death, four new characters showed up claiming to be the new Superman, and one of them was Cyborg Superman. This was a long con, as he pretended to be the great hero that the public needed, but he was in fact a villain. He ended up working with Mongul, and together, they were responsible for the annihilation of Coast City, which eventually turned Hal Jordan into Parallax. His intelligence makes him smarter than Superman, thanks to the Kryptonian tech, while also duplicating his powers.

2) Brainiac

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The next villain to appear in a DCU movie will be Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow in 2027. The alien appeared in Action Comics #242 (1958) by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, the same issue that debuted the Bottle City of Kandor. The green-skinned super-genius travels the galaxy, shrinking and bottling entire cities to keep as data specimens. He tried to do the same with Metropolis when he arrived on Earth before Superman stopped him. However, Brainiac has changed drastically over the years.

His intelligence is considered 12th-level, which is a benchmark of computer-brain superiority. There was a huge retcon in 2008 with Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s “Brainiac” storyline, where it was shown that Superman never fought the real Brainiac, and all previous ones were remote probes. This Brainiac was so intelligent that he knew that it was always better to examine Superman with the probes, never risking himself directly.

1) Lex Luthor

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The smartest villain that Superman has ever faced is a man who believes he is the hero in this story. Lex Luthor believes that aliens like Superman, with no discernible weaknesses, present a threat to the world that he has appointed himself to stop at all costs. While Superman is extremely powerful, Luthor has no superpowers at all, and everything he has done is through his intelligence or by using tech that he either created or designed and had others create.

DC Comics has referenced that Luthor’s intelligence is also a 12th-level intellect, matching Brainiac, but he is also a manipulative villain who has an innate ability to make others do what he wants them to. He was even smart enough that he fooled the entire United States population and convinced them to elect him President of the United States in Superman: Lex 2000 #1 (2000) by Jeph Loeb and Greg Rucka. This gave him the public trust, which he used to discredit Superman and other heroes, the ultimate win over the Man of Steel.