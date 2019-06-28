Arrowverse’s Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover Already At Work, Announcement Teased For Comic-Con

The CW and DC dazzled fans with their big Elseworlds event, but they are going to raise the stakes even higher with their next crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. While the event doesn’t hit until later this year, that isn’t stopping fans from creating all sorts of fan posters for the upcoming event, and Marc Guggenheim has been loving them all. In fact, he took to social media to share one of the most recent creations and revealed that the team is already hard at work on crafting the epic adventure. Even better they even have a few surprises for Comic-Con.

“Loving these so much. Everyone is hard at work already — the earliest start we’ve ever gotten on the crossovers — to make this as big and epic and FUN as we can conceivably manage. Don’t be surprised if we announce something pretty cool at SDCC…,” Guggenheim teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They are still pretty early on, so a trailer or teaser is probably out of the question, though we could perhaps see some concept designs, get some plot details, or even see some of the new versions of the heroes from the upcoming event. Regardless of what they show, we imagine fans will eat it up with a spoon, especially since this will be the last crossover event involving Arrow, the show that kickstarted this whole Berlanti-verse in the first place.

Loving these so much. Everyone is hard at work already — the earliest start we’ve ever gotten on the crossovers — to make this as big and epic and FUN as we can conceivably manage. Don’t be surprised if we announce something pretty cool at SDCC… https://t.co/70D6r9x21a — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) June 28, 2019

Crisis on Infinite Earths will be a full 5-hour event that takes place over two quarters, which means that it will possibly act as the midseason finale for the Arrowverse shows and then as midseason premieres. It will include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, though it will most likely act as the series finale for Arrow since that show is only 10 episodes long. The vent will also include the newest addition to the DC CW universe Batwoman, who was introduced in Elseworlds and will get a full-fledged series this year.

You can find out everything we know about Crisis on Infinite Earths right here, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments!