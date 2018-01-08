Ahead of Their ‘Supergirl’ Debut, ‘Atop the Fourth Wall’ Looks at the Legion of Super-Heroes

Atop The Fourth Wall, the long-running comics-review show that began celebrating its tenth anniversary last week, made the first review of the anniversary year the beloved Legion of Super-Heroes story “The Great Darkness Saga.”

Atop the Fourth Wall, one of Channel Awesome’s numerous popular internet review shows, launched in 2008, and its high concept is that host Linkara (Lewis Lovhaug) reviews terrible comic books while being constantly bombarded by attacks from sci-fi villains.

Besides appearing in a number of the Channel Awesome movies (which bring together characters like the Nostalgia Critic, Angry Video Game Nerd, and others also distributed through the website), Lovhaug crowdfunded and directed an Atop the Fourth Wall movie in 2015.

Over the years, as the show was popularized, Lovhaug launched a Patreon and now does a handful of episodes every year dedicated to reviews dictated by Patreon sponsors who contribute at a certain level. Those episodes tend to be for trade paperbacks, movies, TV shows, anime, or other pieces of comics-adjacent art that Lovhaug would not ordinarily review.

…Oh, or comics that don’t suck, which are a nice respite for Linkara and a different source of comedy (since at its heart, Atop the Fourth Wall is still fairly joke-driven).

With the team coming to the Arrowverse on Supergirl next Monday, looking at one of the team’s best-loved adventures seems like some pretty solid timing. Of course, with this being a Patreon-sponsored review, Lovhaug may not have been thinking that deeply about the timing.

The Legion have been teased on Supergirl for years; a Legion flight ring appeared in the Fortress of Solitude during a season 1 episode of Supergirl, and that same ring appeared during a vision that The Flash had while time-traveling during that season.

The team will be Supergirl‘s allies against the “world-killer” Reign this season, but they won’t be alone: a recent episode synopsis indicted that Supergirl will team up with former enemy Livewire and head to Fort Rozz to recruit a new ally who might have information helpful against Reign.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes return on January 15.