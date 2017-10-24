Backlash Returns in Exclusive Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years Preview

Artist Brett Booth writes and draws a story featuring Backlash in this exclusive preview from tomorrow’s Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years collection.

The short story, with inks by Norm Rapmund and colors by Andrew Dalhouse, features the return of Backlash with the artist most closely associated with the character’s original series.

Backlash is descended from an alien race who set up a colony in Atlantis thousands of years ago, and has been active in covert, extranormal military operations for decades. He served in Team Zero during World War II, as well as Team One and the better-known Team Seven, the latter alongside Michael Cray and John Lynch. Backlash would also join (and spy on) StormWatch for a time.

The story presented in the 25th anniversary hardcover is likely a continuation of the pre-DC WildStorm Universe, rather than the current one being presented Warren Ellis’s The Wild Storm, which reinvents the Wildstorm universe significantly.

Numerous WildStorm characters appeared in the New 52 era of DC’s publishing, between the company’s 2011 reboot and its 2016 “Rebirth” status quo shuffle, but this is unlikely to be representative of that “version” of the characters, either.

Backlash was a fan-favorite in the ’90s, and with the advent of social media (as well as Booth’s prolific presence on Twitter), it seems hardly a week passes that there is not some conversation about how much fans want to see more.

You can get a copy of Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years at your local comic shop tomorrow, in bookstores on October 31, or pre-order a digital copy here.

The volume reprints WildC.A.T.s #1, WILDCATS (v.4) #1, THE AUTHORITY #13 & #14, short stories from THE EYE OF THE STORM ANNUAL and the Coup D’Etat Afterword. Plus, it features brand-new stories and pin-ups.