Barack Obama Lists Watchmen as One of His Favorite TV Shows of 2019

We’re just days away from the end of 2019, which means that people are chronicling the pieces of media that made their year special. That is especially the case for former President Barack Obama, whose annual year-end favorites lists frequently captivate the Internet. On Sunday, Obama unveiled his list of favorite movies and television shows of the past year, and one prominent comic book adaptation was among them. In addition to notable films like Booksmart, The Irishman, and Parasite, Obama highlighted several television shows that he “considered as powerful as movies” — including Watchmen, which debuted on HBO earlier this year.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Watchmen, which serves as a sort of “remixed” sequel of the DC Comics graphic novel of the same name – certainly captivated viewers when it debuted in October. Over the course of its nine episodes, the series provided some shocking plot twists, as well as nuanced takes on white supremacy, African-American history, and family legacy.

While Watchmen aired its Season One finale earlier this month, many have speculated about whether or not it will get a sophomore outing. According to series creator Damon Lindelof, while a second season isn’t entirely impossible, it would need to stem from him having an idea for the narrative.

“I am deeply, profoundly appreciative for how well received the season has been up until now, and I don’t want to feel like I’m ungrateful, but I still don’t have any inclination whatsoever to continue the story, and that is largely and almost exclusively based on the fact that I don’t have an idea,” Lindelof explained during a panel appearance. “If I’m going to be involved in any more Watchmen, I should be able to answer the questions, why, and why now, and the answers to those questions shouldn’t be, ‘Well because that’s what you do, because the first one was good.’ I’m not saying there shouldn’t be a second season of Watchmen, and I’m not even saying that that season shouldn’t feature some of the characters in this season of Watchmen. I just don’t know what it should be.”

“I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one. And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that,” Regina King, who starred in the series as Angela Abar/Sister Night, said earlier this month. “I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.”

The first season of Watchmen is available now on HBO.

