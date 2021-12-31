Batgirl Fan Art Teams Leslie Grace With Dylan O'brien as Nightwing

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics made headlines when the studio abruptly shelved the upcoming Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie. Newly appointed CEO of the freshly merged studio David Zaslav has been putting a ton of things on the chopping block as a way to save capital. Some of those casualties have been the Wonder Twins movie that would have starred Riverdale's KJ Apa and even removing numerous titles from their HBO Max streaming service. Batgirl would have featured the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon, and was even rumored to introduce Dylan O'Brien as Dick Grayson / Nightwing. Fans really wanted to see O'Brien in the blue and black suit to team up with Grace's Batgirl so one artist created a cool concept of what that could look like.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Smartsheep.Art designed a new piece of fan art that shows Batgirl and Nightwing teaming up in live action. Grace and O'Brien look great in costume with the two jumping off of Gotham City rooftops. Batgirl's costume is the same as it would have been in the film, while Nightwing gets a pretty accurate design that's made for the big screen. You can check out the fan art below.

Before Batgirl was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery O'Brien was rumored to appear as Dick Grayson/Nightwing. The actor addressed the recent rumors that surrounded him possibly playing Dick Grayson/ Nightwing in DC Comics' upcoming Batgirl movie.

"Yeah, it's only happened to me, like, once or twice," O'Brien explained at the time. "This is certainly the most prominent time, you know? And, yeah, I'm always picking up a phone going, 'Hey, what's, you know, what's going on on the professional side of things?'"

Batgirl was directed by Bad Boys for Life's Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

