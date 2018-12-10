‘Batgirl’ Screenwriter Praises Warner Bros. for Supporting Her Script

Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson has been tasked with writing Batgirl‘s newest big-screen adventure, and it sounds like she’s enjoying the process quite a bit.

In a recent interview with Collider, Hodson was asked about her script for a Batgirl film, which she was attached to write several months after Joss Whedon departed the project. While Barbara Gordon/Batgirl is a relatively well-known character within the DC Comics world, Hodson hinted that she has a lot of freedom with crafting the script.

“I actually don’t think it is that established.” Hodson explained. “A few people remember Alicia Silverstone doing that, but [Batman and Robin] was not one that is seminal. So, I do feel very free doing that one, and the studio is being super supportive, in letting me dream up whatever I want to dream up.”

Hodson, who also penned the upcoming DC film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), hinted at what her approach is to writing Barbara Gordon, as well as what excites her about the project.

“Many things [excite me about Batgirl], but I’m not allowed to talk about that, at all.” Hodson explained. “She’s cool. With all of these characters – the ones that I’m creating and that are original, like [Bumblebee‘s] Charlie, and the ones I’m getting to inherit and play with – they’re independent, intelligent, capable, interesting and nuanced, and nuanced really is the main thing. They’re not one thing or another. They are flawed, complex, beautiful, wonderful, weird, and fully rounded and fully fleshed out characters. We’ve got so many great actresses out there, that are ready to play these roles, that it’s fun to be writing roles for them.

While it’s unclear when the DCEU’s version of Batgirl will officially debut (especially since she isn’t currently slated to appear in Birds of Prey), it sounds like Hodson is excited to introduce the character to audiences.

“She’s all the things I love about Batman.” Hodson said in a previous interview. “I’ve always been more interested in humans than supernatural things and monsters. People are capable of profound good, but also profound evil. The things that people will do when you back them into a corner are amazing, terrifying, and wonderful at the same time, and it draws out these primal things in us — good and bad. And that, to me, is so fascinating.”

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.